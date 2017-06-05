Citizen members named to initiated measure study group
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed seven citizen members to the newly formed commission to study initiated and referred measures. The members are Nick Archuleta of Mandan, Ellen Chaffee of Bismarck, Kirsten Diederich of Fargo, Robert Hale of Minot, Sara Meier of Carson, Jonathan Sickler of Grand Forks and Conner Swanson of Fargo.
