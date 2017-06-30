5 members named to Economic Developme...

5 members named to Economic Development Foundation board Thursday, June 29

Thursday Jun 29

North Dakota Commerce Commissioner Jay Schuler has named five new members to the board of the state Economic Development Foundation. They are Perry Miller of Wahpeton, Tommy Kenville of Grand Forks, Gene Veeder of Watford City, and Jared Melville and Barry Batcheller of Fargo.

