WestJet flight makes emergency landing in North Dakota

A WestJet flight on its way to Chicago from the Canadian city of Calgary has had to make an emergency landing in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Airline officials tell Calgary radio station CFFR that flight 1578 made the landing after the crew detected an electrical smell in the cabin.

