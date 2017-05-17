Tom Brosseau, Garrett Pierce in folk double-bill at The Palms

Garrett Pierce will perform a double-bill show with Tom Brousseau at The Palms Playhouse on Thursday, June1. Courtesy photo The Palms Playhouse will present Tom Brosseau and Garrett Pierce in a double-bill of hand-hewn singer-songwriter music beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 1. Brosseau is a folksinger and songwriter originally from North Dakota - a background that still informs his music even though he now lives in Los Angeles.

