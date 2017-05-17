Tom Brosseau, Garrett Pierce in folk double-bill at The Palms
Garrett Pierce will perform a double-bill show with Tom Brousseau at The Palms Playhouse on Thursday, June1. Courtesy photo The Palms Playhouse will present Tom Brosseau and Garrett Pierce in a double-bill of hand-hewn singer-songwriter music beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 1. Brosseau is a folksinger and songwriter originally from North Dakota - a background that still informs his music even though he now lives in Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Davis Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Grand Forks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone trying to sell my stolen car stereo ?
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|1
|The new underground railroad
|Mar '17
|Sunny Days in Canada
|8
|'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t...
|Feb '17
|norn dunont
|1
|Grand Forks spraying for mosquitoes Monday (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Awake Soul
|1
|Gilbert Galindo (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|player (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|Review: Metroplains Management LLC (Jul '12)
|May '16
|Jesteen Guess
|3
Find what you want!
Search Grand Forks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC