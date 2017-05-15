Remembering the Grand Forks Flood: Bismarck welcomes displaced families
On April 18th, 1997, the flooding Red River forced the evacuation of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks, leaving ten-percent of the state's population displaced. Flood victims sought shelter with friends, family, and strangers in towns, cities, and farms, as they waited for the water to recede.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.
Add your comments below
Grand Forks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone trying to sell my stolen car stereo ?
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|1
|The new underground railroad
|Mar '17
|Sunny Days in Canada
|8
|'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t...
|Feb '17
|norn dunont
|1
|Grand Forks spraying for mosquitoes Monday (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Awake Soul
|1
|Gilbert Galindo (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|player (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|Review: Metroplains Management LLC (Jul '12)
|May '16
|Jesteen Guess
|3
Find what you want!
Search Grand Forks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC