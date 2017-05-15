Remembering the Grand Forks Flood: Bi...

Remembering the Grand Forks Flood: Bismarck welcomes displaced families

On April 18th, 1997, the flooding Red River forced the evacuation of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks, leaving ten-percent of the state's population displaced. Flood victims sought shelter with friends, family, and strangers in towns, cities, and farms, as they waited for the water to recede.

