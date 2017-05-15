Police investigating Tuesday morning burglary in Grand Forks
They say someone living in the area heard glass breaking and saw four people running away from Infinite Vapor at 2655 24th Avenue South around 3 a.m. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to please contact the Grand Forks Police Department at 787-8000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Forks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone trying to sell my stolen car stereo ?
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|1
|The new underground railroad
|Mar '17
|Sunny Days in Canada
|8
|'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t...
|Feb '17
|norn dunont
|1
|Grand Forks spraying for mosquitoes Monday (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Awake Soul
|1
|Gilbert Galindo (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|player (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|Review: Metroplains Management LLC (Jul '12)
|May '16
|Jesteen Guess
|3
Find what you want!
Search Grand Forks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC