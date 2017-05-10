Opening day draws near for Chick-fil-...

Opening day draws near for Chick-fil-A in Grand Forks

Tuesday May 9 Read more: Valley News Live

Chick-fil-A's long-awaited arrival in North Dakota took a big step forward with construction now underway at the site of its new Grand Forks restaurant, the first of two locations expected to open in the state within six months. Projected to open in late fall, the first North Dakota Chick-fil-A will be built at 3230 32nd Ave. S. in Grand Forks.

