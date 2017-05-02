Officers Struggle With Knife-Wielding...

Officers Struggle With Knife-Wielding Suspect in Grand Forks

Police in Grand Forks say they have arrested an armed man after struggling with the suspect and using pepper spray to subdue him. Authorities got a call about 8:30 p.m. Monday about a man armed with a knife who was fighting with several people near Central High School.

