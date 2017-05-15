Music, arts education holds steady
Crystal McFarland, 13, drew this picture after listening to excerpts from Mussgorsky's "Pictures at an Exhibition" as part of a collaboration between Grand Forks, N.D. middle schools and the Greater Grand Forks Symphony Orchestra. Sixty-three percent of eighth-graders took a music class and 42 percent took an art class in 2016, according to the National Assessment for Education Progress.
