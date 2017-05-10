Keep an eye out for a missing man in Grand Forks
Thomas Brubach was last seen at St.Anne's Guest Home on the afternoon of May 11th, 2017. He left on his own, but the facility's staff said they're concerned about his welfare.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
