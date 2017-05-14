Hitting a high note - Jim McCullough celebrated at final choir concert
Jim McCullough conducts a packed stage in a performance of "When The Saint Come Marching In" during a choral concert May 11at Norris Cultural Arts Center. McCullough is retiring after teaching music for 23 years at St. Charles East High School.
