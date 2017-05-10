Gigabit Service Offered by Midco in N...

Gigabit Service Offered by Midco in North Dakota

Midco announced this week it is offering its Xstream Gig services to the Grand Forks, N.D., service area. It's being offered to both residential and business customers.

