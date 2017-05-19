Ghanaian Asylum Seeker Wins Case To S...

Ghanaian Asylum Seeker Wins Case To Stay In Canada

There are 8 comments on the Ghanamma.com story from Friday May 19, titled Ghanaian Asylum Seeker Wins Case To Stay In Canada. In it, Ghanamma.com reports that:

A Ghanaian asylum seeker who lost his fingers to frostbite while crossing into Manitoba from the U.S. on Christmas Eve has won his case to stay. "I'm so happy.

I Love Manitoba

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 Saturday May 20
I Just Can't Put My Finger on Why I Love CANADA so much !

I want a Job .. Milking Cows in Morden !

NE Jade

“Equality marches on! ”

Since: Apr 08

16,823

Location hidden
#3 Saturday May 20
Elroy, your self loathing is showing itself with every post you make. Start working your program, you'll feel better.

TRUMP is GEY

Winnipeg, Canada

#5 Saturday May 20
Elroy wrote:
At least the stinking queer didn't come to the US. We've already got way to many queers here already.
ALL of the United States is QUEER !
After All ..
Just LOOK at what You elected as a President .. Elroy !

Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#6 Saturday May 20
NE Jade wrote:
Elroy, your self loathing is showing itself with every post you make. Start working your program, you'll feel better.
Didn't work for you.

Gayboys4davidand wab

Winnipeg, Canada

#7 Saturday May 20
Elroy wrote:
At least the stinking queer didn't come to the US. We've already got way to many queers here already.
Really, tell us more praytell! We have heard San Fransisco is fabulous! Any other slices of heaven we should be aware of?

NE Jade

“Equality marches on! ”

Since: Apr 08

16,823

Location hidden
#8 Saturday May 20
Frankie Rizzo wrote:
<quoted text>

.
Oh, look an old drunks rolls up to the computer to defend his troll friend on Topix. Another troll with the only reason to wake up is to harass those on the gay forum.

wha

Winnipeg, Canada

#9 Saturday May 20
He lived in Minneapolis some time but he didn't know how to dress for the cold and lost all his fingers to frostbite?

Bugs Bunny - HarpoVille

Winnipeg, Canada

#10 Sunday May 21
wha wrote:
He lived in Minneapolis some time but he didn't know how to dress for the cold and lost all his fingers to frostbite?
Job for Life ...
Speaking Engagements ..

NOT Pointing a Finger ... but ..
Bugs Bunny once said ..

" Eh .. Tsk Tsk Tsk .. It's a Living " !

