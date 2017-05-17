Frostbitten asylum seeker wins case t...

Frostbitten asylum seeker wins case to stay in Canada

Seidu Mohammed lost all of his fingers to frostbite after walking into Manitoba from the United States. A Ghanaian asylum seeker who lost his fingers to frostbite while crossing into Canada on Christmas Eve has won his case to stay.

