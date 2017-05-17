Frostbitten asylum seeker wins case to stay in Canada
Seidu Mohammed lost all of his fingers to frostbite after walking into Manitoba from the United States. A Ghanaian asylum seeker who lost his fingers to frostbite while crossing into Canada on Christmas Eve has won his case to stay.
