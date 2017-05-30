Driving skills program looking for te...

Driving skills program looking for teens to participate

Tuesday May 23 Read more: Valley News Live

Teen drivers can sign up to attend a free, one-day Ford Driving Skills for Life safety event in Grand Forks on Wednesday, June 28 at Gambucci Arena. Vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teens in America.

