Driving skills program looking for teens to participate
Teen drivers can sign up to attend a free, one-day Ford Driving Skills for Life safety event in Grand Forks on Wednesday, June 28 at Gambucci Arena. Vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teens in America.
