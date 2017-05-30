Driver ticketed after hitting tree, crashing through fence
A Grand Forks man was ticketed after hitting a tree and crashing through the fence of a home in Grand Forks Thursday morning. Investigators say 62-year-old Russel Stariha was driving on 7th Avenue South when he drove over the curb, sideswiped a tree, and crashed through a fence on the south side of the road.
