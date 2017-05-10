Construction on ND's first Chick-fil-A has begun Tuesday, May 9
Construction has started on the first Chick-fil-A restaurant in North Dakota and construction on the second will start this summer. Projected to open this fall, the first North Dakota Chick-fil-A restaurant in Grand Forks is being built at 3230 32nd Ave S. The 4,833 square foot restaurant will have seating for 129 with patio seating and two drive through lanes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Add your comments below
Grand Forks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone trying to sell my stolen car stereo ?
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|1
|The new underground railroad
|Mar '17
|Sunny Days in Canada
|8
|'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t...
|Feb '17
|norn dunont
|1
|Grand Forks spraying for mosquitoes Monday (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Awake Soul
|1
|Gilbert Galindo (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|player (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|Review: Metroplains Management LLC (Jul '12)
|May '16
|Jesteen Guess
|3
Find what you want!
Search Grand Forks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC