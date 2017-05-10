Construction on ND's first Chick-fil-...

Construction on ND's first Chick-fil-A has begun Tuesday, May 9

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: KVOX-FM Fargo

Construction has started on the first Chick-fil-A restaurant in North Dakota and construction on the second will start this summer. Projected to open this fall, the first North Dakota Chick-fil-A restaurant in Grand Forks is being built at 3230 32nd Ave S. The 4,833 square foot restaurant will have seating for 129 with patio seating and two drive through lanes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Forks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone trying to sell my stolen car stereo ? Mar '17 Anonymous 1
News The new underground railroad Mar '17 Sunny Days in Canada 8
News 'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t... Feb '17 norn dunont 1
News Grand Forks spraying for mosquitoes Monday (Sep '16) Sep '16 Awake Soul 1
Gilbert Galindo (Aug '16) Aug '16 Joe 1
player (Aug '16) Aug '16 Joe 1
Review: Metroplains Management LLC (Jul '12) May '16 Jesteen Guess 3
See all Grand Forks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Forks Forum Now

Grand Forks Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Forks Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
 

Grand Forks, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,921 • Total comments across all topics: 280,935,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC