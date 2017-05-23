Construction begins May 30 on several bridges over I-29 near Grand Forks
The Manvel Interchange Bridge will have a 14 feet width restriction - Traffic will be reduced to one lane on the bridges and controlled with temporary signals - Traffic on I-29 will be temporarily reduced to one lane under the bridges while work is taking place
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Forks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ghanaian Asylum Seeker Wins Case To Stay In Canada
|May 21
|Bugs Bunny - Harp...
|8
|Anyone trying to sell my stolen car stereo ?
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|1
|The new underground railroad
|Mar '17
|Sunny Days in Canada
|8
|'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t...
|Feb '17
|norn dunont
|1
|Grand Forks spraying for mosquitoes Monday (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Awake Soul
|1
|Gilbert Galindo (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|player (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Forks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC