Construction begins May 30 on several...

Construction begins May 30 on several bridges over I-29 near Grand Forks

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: Valley News Live

The Manvel Interchange Bridge will have a 14 feet width restriction - Traffic will be reduced to one lane on the bridges and controlled with temporary signals - Traffic on I-29 will be temporarily reduced to one lane under the bridges while work is taking place

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Forks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ghanaian Asylum Seeker Wins Case To Stay In Canada May 21 Bugs Bunny - Harp... 8
Anyone trying to sell my stolen car stereo ? Mar '17 Anonymous 1
News The new underground railroad Mar '17 Sunny Days in Canada 8
News 'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t... Feb '17 norn dunont 1
News Grand Forks spraying for mosquitoes Monday (Sep '16) Sep '16 Awake Soul 1
Gilbert Galindo (Aug '16) Aug '16 Joe 1
player (Aug '16) Aug '16 Joe 1
See all Grand Forks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Forks Forum Now

Grand Forks Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Forks Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Grand Forks, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,582 • Total comments across all topics: 281,231,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC