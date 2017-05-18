Addilyn Harper Kipp
Megan and Mason Kipp of Minto, N.D., are the proud parents of a daughter, Addilyn Harper Kipp, born Thursday, Jan. 12, at 7:33 a.m. at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, N.D. Great-grandparents are Donna Vanness and the late Dale Vanness of Modale, Dennis and Delores King of Malvern, Orris "Bud" and Bernice Kipp, Edgeley, N.D., and Daryl and Shirley Janssen, Fargo, N.D.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Missouri Valley Times-News.
Add your comments below
Grand Forks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone trying to sell my stolen car stereo ?
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|1
|The new underground railroad
|Mar '17
|Sunny Days in Canada
|8
|'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t...
|Feb '17
|norn dunont
|1
|Grand Forks spraying for mosquitoes Monday (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Awake Soul
|1
|Gilbert Galindo (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|player (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|Review: Metroplains Management LLC (Jul '12)
|May '16
|Jesteen Guess
|3
Find what you want!
Search Grand Forks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC