Wednesday Read more: Missouri Valley Times-News

Megan and Mason Kipp of Minto, N.D., are the proud parents of a daughter, Addilyn Harper Kipp, born Thursday, Jan. 12, at 7:33 a.m. at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, N.D. Great-grandparents are Donna Vanness and the late Dale Vanness of Modale, Dennis and Delores King of Malvern, Orris "Bud" and Bernice Kipp, Edgeley, N.D., and Daryl and Shirley Janssen, Fargo, N.D.

