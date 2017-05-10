A growth industry

Drones are filling a growing number of roles in a variety of industries, from conducting airstrikes on enemy positions to delivering small packages for online retailers, but they also carry some intriguing implications for owners and managers of commercial and industrial properties. "As a friend of mine says, anything that's dull, dirty or dangerous," said Jeff Donohoe, a real estate consultant in Massachusetts who is advising a unique project in Grand Forks, N.D., an industrial park catering to the drone industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.