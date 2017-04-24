Traill County may foot hospital bills for Daniel Michael Two Hearts
Valley News Live has learned Traill County may be asked to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills if a man accused of shooting at officers and stealing a car with a baby inside does not have insurance or cannot pay. It's been reported that Traill County State's Attorney Charlie Stock informed the commissioners at a recent meeting that Altru Hospital may ask them to foot the hospital bills for Daniel Michael Two Hearts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Add your comments below
Grand Forks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone trying to sell my stolen car stereo ?
|Mar 29
|Anonymous
|1
|The new underground railroad
|Mar 26
|Sunny Days in Canada
|8
|'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t...
|Feb '17
|norn dunont
|1
|Grand Forks spraying for mosquitoes Monday (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Awake Soul
|1
|Gilbert Galindo (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|player (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|Review: Metroplains Management LLC (Jul '12)
|May '16
|Jesteen Guess
|3
Find what you want!
Search Grand Forks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC