STATE v. CONRAD

STATE of North Dakota, Plaintiff and Appellant v. Caroline CONRAD, a/k/a Caroline Marie Conrad Morrell, Defendant and Appellee Tristan J. Van de Streek , Cherie L. Clark and Reid A. Brady , Assistant State's Attorneys, P.O. Box 2806, Fargo, N.D. 58108-2806, for plaintiff and appellant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.