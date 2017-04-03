Pop art pioneer James Rosenquist dies...

Pop art pioneer James Rosenquist dies at age 83

Saturday Apr 1 Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Artist James Rosenquist, a leading figure of the 1960s pop art movement known for his room-sized works, has died at the age of 83, his studio said. Rosenquist helped define the genre of color-bursting displays of common objects that was also championed by the likes Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein.

