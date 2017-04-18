New body scanner coming to Grand Forks International Airport
The Transportation Security Administration says it's "harmless electromagnetic waves to perform a single scan of a passenger" when referring to new technology being implemented. The new Advanced Imaging Technology body scanner is to be installed at Grand Forks International Airport.
