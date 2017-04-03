Nearly 500 pills believed to be laced with fentanyl found in Grand Forks region, police say
Nearly 500 pills believed to be laced with fentanyl were found in the Grand Forks, N.D., region last week as a part of an investigation involving the deadly opioid drug. Officials also arrested six people, all 19 to 22 years old, from the area who had possession of these pills.
