Nearly 500 pills believed to be laced with fentanyl found in Grand Forks region, police say

Saturday Apr 1 Read more: Star Tribune

Nearly 500 pills believed to be laced with fentanyl were found in the Grand Forks, N.D., region last week as a part of an investigation involving the deadly opioid drug. Officials also arrested six people, all 19 to 22 years old, from the area who had possession of these pills.

