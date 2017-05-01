N.D. Senate approves higher education budget cuts
The Senate has approved the state's higher education budget at more than 8 percent less than what North Dakota's public campuses received last session. The State Board of Higher Education estimates with the cuts, institutions will have to eliminate unfilled positions and some teachers will be laid off, meaning student services will be affected.
