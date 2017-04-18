Kukowski still facing criminal charges
Northeast Central District Court Judge Lolita Hartle Romanick, Grand Forks, had not approved the motion to dismiss charges against former Ward County Sheriff Steve Kukowski as of late Monday afternoon. Kukowski was charged with three Class A misdemeanors following two investigations requested by the Ward County Commission.
