Inmate found unresponsive at Grand Forks Correctional Center
On Friday, April 21st, Nathan Dogskin, an inmate of the Grand Forks Correctional Center, was found unresponsive in his cell. Dogskin was incarcerated in the Grand Forks County Correctional Center on November 18th, 2016 on allegations of violations of terms of supervised probation.
