Husband of Regina woman accused of human smuggling arrested along with another Canadian
Last Friday evening, as Mounties arrested a Saskatchewan woman as part of a human smuggling investigation, U.S. border patrol agents moved in on the woman's husband, a Nigerian citizen and another Canadian on the North Dakota side of the border. So far, authorities have released few details about how these individuals fell under suspicion and whether other arrests could follow.
Grand Forks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone trying to sell my stolen car stereo ?
|Mar 29
|Anonymous
|1
|The new underground railroad
|Mar 26
|Sunny Days in Canada
|8
|'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t...
|Feb '17
|norn dunont
|1
|Grand Forks spraying for mosquitoes Monday (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Awake Soul
|1
|Gilbert Galindo (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|player (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|Review: Metroplains Management LLC (Jul '12)
|May '16
|Jesteen Guess
|3
