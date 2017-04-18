Grand Forks Police identify body foun...

Grand Forks Police identify body found in Lincoln Park

Grand Forks police have identified the man found by the Red River on Wednesday evening. The victim is 40 year old Erik Shulind, of Grand Forks, ND.

