Former Grand Forks teacher sent to prisonMonday, April 24GRAND FORKS...
A former Grand Forks high school teacher has been sentenced to two years in prison for having a sexual relationship with a student. James Whalen,42, had pleaded guilty to sexual assault and corruption of a minor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Forks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone trying to sell my stolen car stereo ?
|Mar 29
|Anonymous
|1
|The new underground railroad
|Mar 26
|Sunny Days in Canada
|8
|'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t...
|Feb '17
|norn dunont
|1
|Grand Forks spraying for mosquitoes Monday (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Awake Soul
|1
|Gilbert Galindo (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|player (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|Review: Metroplains Management LLC (Jul '12)
|May '16
|Jesteen Guess
|3
Find what you want!
Search Grand Forks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC