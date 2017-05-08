Drone groan: Company leery about name of UND research center Friday, April 28
A private unmanned aircraft systems company in Grand Forks says the name of a proposed drone research center at the University of North Dakota could create confusion between the two enterprises. UND is seeking approval from the state Board of Higher Education to create the Institute for Unmanned and Autonomous Research.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Add your comments below
Grand Forks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone trying to sell my stolen car stereo ?
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|1
|The new underground railroad
|Mar '17
|Sunny Days in Canada
|8
|'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t...
|Feb '17
|norn dunont
|1
|Grand Forks spraying for mosquitoes Monday (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Awake Soul
|1
|Gilbert Galindo (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|player (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|Review: Metroplains Management LLC (Jul '12)
|May '16
|Jesteen Guess
|3
Find what you want!
Search Grand Forks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC