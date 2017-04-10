Construction set to begin Monday on Demers Ave in Grand Forks
Eastbound traffic will have only one lane open on the west end of the project near the interstate. Crews will close lanes alternately as they work their way east.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Forks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone trying to sell my stolen car stereo ?
|Mar 29
|Anonymous
|1
|The new underground railroad
|Mar 26
|Sunny Days in Canada
|8
|'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t...
|Feb '17
|norn dunont
|1
|Grand Forks spraying for mosquitoes Monday (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Awake Soul
|1
|Gilbert Galindo (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|player (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|Review: Metroplains Management LLC (Jul '12)
|May '16
|Jesteen Guess
|3
Find what you want!
Search Grand Forks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC