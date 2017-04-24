Canadian man charged by U.S. authorit...

Canadian man charged by U.S. authorities in alleged human smuggling

Victor Omoruyi, who made his first court appearance today in Grand Forks, N.D., was arrested April 14 when an SUV was stopped south of the North Dakota-Saskatchewan border. A Canadian man has been charged in the United States with harbouring and transporting an alien in connection with a human smuggling investigation.

