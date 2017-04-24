Canadian man charged by U.S. authorities in alleged human smuggling
Victor Omoruyi, who made his first court appearance today in Grand Forks, N.D., was arrested April 14 when an SUV was stopped south of the North Dakota-Saskatchewan border. A Canadian man has been charged in the United States with harbouring and transporting an alien in connection with a human smuggling investigation.
Grand Forks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone trying to sell my stolen car stereo ?
|Mar 29
|Anonymous
|1
|The new underground railroad
|Mar '17
|Sunny Days in Canada
|8
|'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t...
|Feb '17
|norn dunont
|1
|Grand Forks spraying for mosquitoes Monday (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Awake Soul
|1
|Gilbert Galindo (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|player (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|Review: Metroplains Management LLC (Jul '12)
|May '16
|Jesteen Guess
|3
