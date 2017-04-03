Trial set for sheriff
District Court Judge Lolita Romanick, Grand Forks, has scheduled a July 10 trial for suspended Ward County Sheriff Steve Kukowski. Kukowski is charged with public servant refusing to perform duty and two counts of reckless endangerment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Forks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone trying to sell my stolen car stereo ?
|Mar 29
|Anonymous
|1
|The new underground railroad
|Mar 26
|Sunny Days in Canada
|8
|'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t...
|Feb '17
|norn dunont
|1
|Grand Forks spraying for mosquitoes Monday (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Awake Soul
|1
|Gilbert Galindo (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|player (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|Review: Metroplains Management LLC (Jul '12)
|May '16
|Jesteen Guess
|3
Find what you want!
Search Grand Forks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC