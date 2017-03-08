Province agrees to pay portion of medical bill for Manitoba man treated in U.S. hospital
Robin Milne, with his grandson, while in Grand Forks recovering from heart surgery. He was stuck with a $118,00 after the surgery, which the province refused to pay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Forks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t...
|Feb '17
|norn dunont
|1
|The new underground railroad
|Feb '17
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|2
|Grand Forks spraying for mosquitoes Monday
|Sep '16
|Awake Soul
|1
|Gilbert Galindo (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|player (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|Review: Metroplains Management LLC (Jul '12)
|May '16
|Jesteen Guess
|3
|Authorities Search for Missing Man (Jul '14)
|Apr '16
|Louis A Boyd
|8
Find what you want!
Search Grand Forks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC