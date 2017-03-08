NDHP investigating fatal crash in Gra...

NDHP investigating fatal crash in Grand Forks

Sometime on Sunday, March 5th, a 35 year old Fordville man was driving eastbound on Highway 2, traveling the wrong way in the westbound lane. The car hit a bridge just west of Grand Forks.

