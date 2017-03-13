Muslim Man Calls 911 47 Times to Comp...

Muslim Man Calls 911 47 Times to Complain About Trump, Declare Support for ISIS

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 13 Read more: Cybercast News Service

Grand Forks, North Dakota man Mohamed Aweis Mohamed called 911 47 times in less than one week to voice his displeasure with President Donald Trump and to declare his support for the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria , the Grand Forks Herald reported on March 10. Court documents describe the conversations between Mohamed and the emergency dispatchers. Mohamed reportedly claimed that he had no freedom in the United States, that he wanted to go "home" or to Canada, declared his support for ISIS, said he "dislikes" women, and repeatedly ranted about Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cybercast News Service.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Forks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t... Feb '17 norn dunont 1
News The new underground railroad Feb '17 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 2
News Grand Forks spraying for mosquitoes Monday (Sep '16) Sep '16 Awake Soul 1
Gilbert Galindo (Aug '16) Aug '16 Joe 1
player (Aug '16) Aug '16 Joe 1
Review: Metroplains Management LLC (Jul '12) May '16 Jesteen Guess 3
News Authorities Search for Missing Man (Jul '14) Apr '16 Louis A Boyd 8
See all Grand Forks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Forks Forum Now

Grand Forks Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Forks Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Ireland
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Grand Forks, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,880 • Total comments across all topics: 279,614,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC