Muslim Man Calls 911 47 Times to Complain About Trump, Declare Support for ISIS
Grand Forks, North Dakota man Mohamed Aweis Mohamed called 911 47 times in less than one week to voice his displeasure with President Donald Trump and to declare his support for the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria , the Grand Forks Herald reported on March 10. Court documents describe the conversations between Mohamed and the emergency dispatchers. Mohamed reportedly claimed that he had no freedom in the United States, that he wanted to go "home" or to Canada, declared his support for ISIS, said he "dislikes" women, and repeatedly ranted about Trump.
