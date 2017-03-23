More
The retired podiatrist earned a spot in Guinness World Records and brief celebrity in 1993 after he lobbed in shot after shot for 12 hours. Amberry later said he could have shot many more free throws, but a janitor interrupted him because it was time turn off the lights and close the small rec center gym in Orange County.
