Man found frozen in Grand Forks identified

Friday Mar 24 Read more: KVOX-FM Fargo

Grand Forks police have identified the man found encased in ice near the downtown railroad bridge as 31-year old Donald Campbell of Cando, ND. Campbell had used the Northlands Rescue Mission as a temporary address.

