Keeping up the fight for new B-52 engines in Minot
The Air Force has been talking for decades about replacing the engines on our country's B-52 bombers, and in recent months we've heard that the Air Force might be getting closer than in the past. Nothing's certain yet, but it's a priority I've long pushed for to support the B-52 bombers at Minot Air Force Base-and I'm ready to fight to get the job done.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Add your comments below
Grand Forks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t...
|Feb '17
|norn dunont
|1
|The new underground railroad
|Feb '17
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|2
|Grand Forks spraying for mosquitoes Monday
|Sep '16
|Awake Soul
|1
|Gilbert Galindo (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|player (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|Review: Metroplains Management LLC (Jul '12)
|May '16
|Jesteen Guess
|3
|Authorities Search for Missing Man (Jul '14)
|Apr '16
|Louis A Boyd
|8
Find what you want!
Search Grand Forks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC