Houdini couldn't get out of these handcuffs

Monday

North Dakota's legislature is in a punitive mood, it seems, toward higher education. There will likely be budget cuts in the neighborhood of 20 percent coming for the state's colleges and universities - and some in higher ed, including North Dakota State University President Dean Bresciani, have warned this might not be the end.

