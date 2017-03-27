Grand Forks man arrested after police seized an eye dropper filled with Furanyl Fentanyl
On Tuesday Michael Kotaska was arrested in Grand Forks County after police found an eye dropper that tested positive for Furanyl Fentanyl on him. Kostaska was arrested for the possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance.
