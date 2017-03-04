Dozens caught illegally crossing into Canada from Minnesota-North Dakota border area
Forty people were caught illegally crossing the international border near Pembina, N.D., and Noyes, Minn., this week, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a Saturday statement. The 40 people were intercepted by Canadian authorities between Tuesday and Friday near Emerson, which is in the farmlands of the Red River Valley about 80 miles north of Grand Forks, N.D. The statement said "no further details on age or countries of origin will be provided."
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
Grand Forks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t...
|Feb 9
|norn dunont
|1
|The new underground railroad
|Feb 8
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|2
|Grand Forks spraying for mosquitoes Monday
|Sep '16
|Awake Soul
|1
|Gilbert Galindo (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|player (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|Review: Metroplains Management LLC (Jul '12)
|May '16
|Jesteen Guess
|3
|Authorities Search for Missing Man (Jul '14)
|Apr '16
|Louis A Boyd
|8
Find what you want!
Search Grand Forks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC