Dozens caught illegally crossing into Canada from Minnesota-North Dakota border area

Forty people were caught illegally crossing the international border near Pembina, N.D., and Noyes, Minn., this week, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a Saturday statement. The 40 people were intercepted by Canadian authorities between Tuesday and Friday near Emerson, which is in the farmlands of the Red River Valley about 80 miles north of Grand Forks, N.D. The statement said "no further details on age or countries of origin will be provided."

