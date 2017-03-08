Denied

Tuesday Mar 7

The North Dakota Supreme Court has denied a request by attorneys representing suspended Ward County Sheriff Steve Kukowski to uphold a ruling made by District Court Judge Lolita Hartl Romanick of Grand Forks. In December 2016, Romanick heard arguments regarding the case against Kukowski and ruled on a motion to amend a complaint.

