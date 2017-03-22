Body found in Grand Forks encased in ice
Police say there are currently no missing persons in grand forks which adds to the mystery of who the mam encased in ice is. Lieutenant Brett Johnson with the Grand Forks Police Department says, "At some point it was liquid water that he was in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Forks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t...
|Feb '17
|norn dunont
|1
|The new underground railroad
|Feb '17
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|2
|Grand Forks spraying for mosquitoes Monday (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Awake Soul
|1
|Gilbert Galindo (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|player (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|Review: Metroplains Management LLC (Jul '12)
|May '16
|Jesteen Guess
|3
|Authorities Search for Missing Man (Jul '14)
|Apr '16
|Louis A Boyd
|8
Find what you want!
Search Grand Forks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC