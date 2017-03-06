Authorities investigating 2-car crash...

Authorities investigating 2-car crash near Fairmount, ND

The Richland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were hurt in a crash near Fairmount, North Dakota. Deputies were called out to the two-car crash at the intersection of Highway 127 and Highway 11 around 6:30 Saturday.

