A Grand Forks Woman is under arrest after a burglary
Police arrested 21 year old Ashley Roesler of Grank Forks after she was seen driving an SUV matching the details of a vehicle seen fleeing a burglary. The burglary took place at 2832 20th Ave. South yesterday when someone stole items out of one of the resident's garage.
