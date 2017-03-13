9 arrested in Fargo, Grand Forks unde...

9 arrested in Fargo, Grand Forks underage sex sting Friday, March 10

Nine people were arrested in an undercover human trafficking sting run by Fargo police. Dubbed "Operation Guardian Angel," the sting targeted adults agreeing to have sex with minor girls.

