8 Arrested in Guardian Angel Human Trafficking Operation
Update One of the men arrested, Dan Durr, is listed as the CEO/President of Don's Car Washes, Inc. here in Fargo according to the company's website. The local business has two locations, one on 13th Avenue South and one on 52nd Avenue South.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Forks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get t...
|Feb '17
|norn dunont
|1
|The new underground railroad
|Feb '17
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|2
|Grand Forks spraying for mosquitoes Monday
|Sep '16
|Awake Soul
|1
|Gilbert Galindo (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|player (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joe
|1
|Review: Metroplains Management LLC (Jul '12)
|May '16
|Jesteen Guess
|3
|Authorities Search for Missing Man (Jul '14)
|Apr '16
|Louis A Boyd
|8
Find what you want!
Search Grand Forks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC